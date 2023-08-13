Compound (COMP) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Compound has a total market cap of $423.43 million and $40.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $54.31 or 0.00184795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018129 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,585 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,796,512.74534129 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.15009277 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $35,482,618.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

