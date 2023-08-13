Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

CFXTF stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

