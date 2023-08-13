Continuum Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,236.37 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $59,236.37 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

