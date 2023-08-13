Contrasting Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial $140.44 million 6.36 -$71.13 million $0.44 30.21

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 42.05% 12.65% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

