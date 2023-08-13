Contrasting Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 19.21% 37.60% 28.35% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.23% N/A -8.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $682.33 billion 0.00 $58.14 million $14.09 5.13 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $338.12 million 0.82 -$147.51 million ($3.85) -2.67

This table compares Gravity and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gravity and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.18%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Gravity.

Risk & Volatility

Gravity has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

