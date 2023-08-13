Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00028760 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $62.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

