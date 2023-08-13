Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,517,400 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 14,308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of CTRYF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Country Garden Company Profile
