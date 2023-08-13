Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,517,400 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 14,308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of CTRYF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.