Cowen AND Company LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 330,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

