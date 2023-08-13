Cowen AND Company LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 267.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,846 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

