Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 338,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

