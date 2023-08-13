Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.70% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CKPT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32,142.86% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.55%. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

