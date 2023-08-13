Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.91% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADER. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,557,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $11.24 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.