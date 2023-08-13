Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.67% of Village Farms International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $50,838,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.04 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

