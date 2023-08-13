Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,876 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 137.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

