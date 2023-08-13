Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

