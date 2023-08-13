Craig Hallum Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.72.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

