Credit Suisse Group Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

