Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRNX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

