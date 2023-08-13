Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $5.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

