Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 68.3% in July

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 17,983,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,345,102. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) by 482.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

