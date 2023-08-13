Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $15.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Cryoport has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $179,738,000 after purchasing an additional 529,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,599,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

