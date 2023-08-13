Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curaleaf from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Stories

