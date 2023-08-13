CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CV Sciences stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.