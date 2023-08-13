CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.4 %

CYBR opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

