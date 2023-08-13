CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $726.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.46 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.44-0.63 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.71. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

