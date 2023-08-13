DA Davidson Raises Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $39.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,036,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

