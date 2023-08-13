DA Davidson Raises Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Holley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.