Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY remained flat at $30.37 during trading on Friday. 51,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,886. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

