Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Danone Stock Down 0.8 %
DANOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 140,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,350. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Danone
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.