Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Danone Stock Down 0.8 %

DANOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 140,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,350. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

