Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $435.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.83. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

