Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Corning were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 156,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,491.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 121,227 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 158,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 2,621,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.