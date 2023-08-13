Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,611. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.86. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.