Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 884,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,354. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

