Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $480,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $9,501,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 958,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

