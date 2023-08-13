Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $683,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 7,316,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,111,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

