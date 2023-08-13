Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 36.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $34.42 on Friday, reaching $651.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $644.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.20. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

