Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 31,237,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,643,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

