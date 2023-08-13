Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. 2,356,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

