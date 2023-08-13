DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Update

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.69. 3,250,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,131. DexCom has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

