dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.15 million and $304.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00279345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,295,399 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01041045 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $339.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.