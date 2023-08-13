DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,813,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 1,232,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

