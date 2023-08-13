Downer EDI Limited (DOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Downer EDI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

About Downer EDI

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

