Downer EDI Limited (DOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Downer EDI Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.
About Downer EDI
