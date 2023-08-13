DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,891. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

