Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECC

Insider Transactions at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.