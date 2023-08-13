Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $8.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 264,751 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 76.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,669,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 644,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 558,795 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2,842.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 500,236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

