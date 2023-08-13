Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $8.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 264,751 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.