Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $294.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.57 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

