Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

