Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

