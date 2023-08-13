Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 377 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

