Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

